Farmers' protest in Delhi

Farmers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) are staging a protest at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, voicing their demand for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. Over one lakh farmers from 560 districts' 60 thousand village committees, across the country, are believed to be reaching Ramlila Maidan to attend the Kisan Garjana Protest. This rally has been organized on four major demands, which are, first, remunerative price should be implemented on the basis of cost and should be ensured, secondly, GST should be abolished on all types of agricultural inputs, thirdly, there should be a substantial increase in the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', a Central Sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from Government of India that give farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. Fourth, permission for Genetically Modified (GM) crops should be withdrawn.