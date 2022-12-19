Videos

Celebrities at FIFA World Cup Final

A horde of celebrities from all over the world attended, cheered and enjoyed watching the finals between Argentina and France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Dec. 18. Mohanlal and Mammootty from the Kerala film industry were present at the venue. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri were also present at the stadium. They also took to their social media and posted a video expressing their joy and happiness. David Beckham, a football legend from England along with his son attended the finals of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Dec. 18. French President Emmanuel Macron was also cheering for his side at the stands. Apart from this, Twitter CEO Elon Musk was also seen at the stands enjoying the game last night.