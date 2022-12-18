Videos

Modi compares football match with BJP govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 18, inaugurated, dedicated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth ₹2450 crores in Shillong as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council. "Political parties that had govts for a long time, had the mindset of 'divide' for NE. We've come with the mindset of 'divine'. Be it different communities, regions - we are removing all divisions. Not borders of disputes, we're building corridors of development in the NE," said PM Modi at the event. Speaking further, PM Modi also said, "When football fever is gripping us all, why not talk in football terminology? When someone goes against the sportsman spirit, they're shown a red card & sent out. Similarly, in last 8 yrs, we've shown red card to several hurdles in development of northeast." Further PM Modi also added that they are making honest efforts to send out corruption, bias, nepotism, violence, stalling of projects, and vote bank politics. On the sidelines of the event, PM Modi also inaugurated the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Centre, and an integrated beekeeping Development centre in Meghalaya.