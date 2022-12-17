Videos
Half yearly holiday announced
Usually, every year, holidays will be announced from Christmas to New Year for students soon after their half-yearly exams. In this situation, the Department of School Education has issued a notification regarding the half-yearly examination holidays for schools on Dec. 17. According to the Department of School Education, half yearly holidays for schools will start on Dec. 25, and will end on Jan. 01.
