Videos

Bharat Jodo Yatra's 100th day

The Bharat Jodo Yatra's biggest achievement is that it highlighted issues relevant to the people, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said on Dec 16, as the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march completed 100 days on the road. Gandhi, Venugopal, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other senior leaders of the party began the morning leg of the yatra from the Meena High Court. The Congress general secretary also stressed that the message of the yatra will be spread through a follow-up campaign to be undertaken by the party from January 26. The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. With over 2,800 kilometers under his belt, Gandhi has managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors. Controversies have also been part and parcel of the yatra, with the Congress and the BJP trading barbs on several occasions. The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.