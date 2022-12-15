Videos

Vaccines from traditional sources: Jaishankar

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council on Dec. 15, External Affairs S Jaishankar said that during the Covid pandemic, many nations got their first vaccines from beyond the traditional sources. "During the Covid pandemic, many vulnerable nations from the global south got their first vaccines from beyond the traditional sources. Indeed, the diversification of global production was itself a recognition of how much the old order has changed," said EAM S Jaishankar in UNSC. He also makes his comment on equitable representation. "All of us are aware that the question of equitable representation on and increase in membership of the Security Council has been on the UNGA agenda for 3 decades. While the debate on reforms meandered aimlessly, the real world has changed dramatically," said EAM S Jaishankar in UNSC.