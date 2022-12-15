Videos

Rajinikanth in Tirupati

Superstar Rajinikanth on Dec. 14 arrived in Tirupati with his daughter, Aishwarya. On Dec. 15, the duo had an early morning darshan at the Tirumala Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara temple. Visuals of Rajinikanth and Aishwarya visiting the temple are going viral on social media platforms. This visit comes three days after Rajinikanth rang in his 72nd birthday. He was away from his Chennai home as he is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Jailer.