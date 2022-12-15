Videos

33 people arrested in Madurai

As many as 33 people were arrested in Madurai with ganja and banned tobacco products, informed Madurai police officials on Dec. 14. Commissioner of Police, Madurai, Senthil Kumar inspected the shops under the jurisdiction of K Pudur Police Station. In a statement, Police Commissioner Senthil Kumar said, "Police seized 567 packets of banned tobacco, 333 grams of ganja and 60 bottles of liquor illegally stashed in a simultaneous raid across Madurai city." He further said that assets worth Rs.1,10,12,246 belonging to opponents involved in the ganja case have been frozen. "So far in 2022, 265 cases have been registered against 410 accused who sold ganja and the accused have been arrested. Ganja worth about Rs.50,00,000, 476 Narcotic Pills and 300 ML Ganja Oil worth Rs.30,000 were seized from them", he added.