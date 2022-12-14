Videos

Udhayanidhi becomes Minister

Chepauk MLA and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has become the 35th minister in the Tamil Nadu cabinet. In a formal swearing-in ceremony on Dec. 14, TN Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to Udhayanidhi, 45, at the Raj Bhavan. The ceremony begun with national anthem and Tamil thaai vaazhthu. Later Stalin introduced his new Minister to the Governor. Udhayanidhi is expected to take charge of the youth and sports welfare portfolio replacing Siva V Meiyanathan, who retains the environment and climate change departments. Chief Minister MK Stalin and his cabinet colleagues attended the event. Of the 35 ministers, Udhay alone is a newcomer and the Dravidian major has no plans to induct any more newcomers into the cabinet.