Who is puppet?: Stalin clarifies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Dec. 12 said that the neighboring Puducherry has a “puppet government” dictated by a Governor and its chief minister was being subservient to the governor. Addressing cadres at a party functionary's family wedding in the union territory on Dec. 12, Stalin said, “Puducherry also needs a Dravidian model government like Tamil Nadu. Not only you, even I desire that. A government elected by the people is in place in Puducherry.” Wondering if chief minister Rangasamy led government was functioning for the welfare of the state people, Stalin sarcastically said, “They have a tall CM. Yes. he is tall (in appearance). But he is subservient. He is acting like a puppet. He is a nice person. But shouldn’t he be efficient? Should he not be ashamed or tremble with indignation over a governor dictating terms to the Puducherry government. It is a great insult to Puducherry that a government subservient to the governor is in place here.” Remarking that it was only under such circumstances that the DMK cadre in the UT are desiring a Dravidian model government of the party, Stalin referred to the past governments of the DMK and alliance government’s of Congress supported by his party, the Tamil Nadu chief minister said, "Soon, a government of the DMK would be formed in Puducherry. Let there be no doubt about that. Whichever be the government, we should be careful that a communal government is not formed in Puducherry." Asking his party workers to prepare for it as they gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin said, "No one can distinguish Tamil Nadu from Puducherry. Hence, we say, 40 seats, including Puducherry, in Tamil Nadu. Puducherry is so inseparable from TN. Puducherry deserves to be called the literary capital of the Dravidian movement because it is the birthplace of Bharathidasan."