No ticket for Sabarimala?

The Sabarimala temple received record bookings for darshan as over 1 lakh devotees thronged the temple. As per temple officials, 1,07,260 devotees have booked darshan timings on Dec. 12. Keeping the tremendous footfall in consideration, elaborate security arrangements have been made. "Devotees will be escorted from pampa to sannidhanam in a controlled and segmented manner. Police officers have been deployed at each point for this purpose. The segment rotation is a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident due to the crowding of devotees. Devotees waiting in the queue will be provided light food and drinking water. Apart from the police, the services of RAF and NDRF personnel will also be used to control the traffic", Said Sabarimala special officer Harishchadra Naik.