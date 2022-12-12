Videos

Bhupendra Patel broke Modi's record

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar on Dec. 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states were present. Patel was administered oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground inside the new secretariat complex in the state capital at 2 pm. Along with Patel, several BJP leaders, including Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma, took oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet on Dec. 12. BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the swearing-in ceremony. It may be recalled that the Bharatiya Janata Party had recorded a historic lead and seventh consecutive victory in the recently concluded elections of the Gujarat Assembly, by winning 156 of the total 182 seats. Main opposition party Congress could win only 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened account in the state legislative Assembly by winning five seats.