New desert in Tamil Nadu

The public are suffering as the road between Pulicat-Kattupalli has turned into sand dunes due to rough sea. Thousands of people travel daily on the road from Pulicat-Kattupalli in Thiruvallur district. From the surrounding fishing villages of Pulicat, thousands of people go to various industrial establishments including Adani Port in Kattupalli, L&T Shipyard, Ennore Kamarajar Port, North Chennai Thermal Power Station, etc. Cyclone Mandous, which was centered in southwest Bay of Bengal, made landfall near Mahabalipuram on Dec. 09. The Pulicat-Kattupalli road is located between the sea of ​​the Bay of Bengal and the nearby Pulicat lake. As the waves have touched the road during the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, many parts of the road have turned into sandbars. Due to this, those who go to work through this route have been affected. Motorists and fishermen are demanding to remove the sand from the road as there is a risk of accidents due to this.