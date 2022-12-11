Videos

Last respects to Tony

Police paid their last respects to Tony the sniffer dog who died due to cardiac arrest at Avadi Police Commissionerate. The last respect was performed with full state honours. 8-year-old sniffer dog named Tony worked in the detective division of Avadi Police Commissionerate died of heart failure on Dec. 10. 45 days old, Tony joined the Sniffer Dog Unit of the Chennai city Police and was doing well. In May 2021, Tony was added to the sniffer dog unit of Avadi Police Commissionerate and worked as a top detective. In 8 years of police service, this dog has helped in 35 cases including murder, robbery and theft cases. In 2017 Tony participated in State Level Police Skills Competition and won silver medal. After this, Avadi Police Control Room Assistant Commissioner Sahadevan and sniffer dog trainer Thanasekar paid their last respects to the deceased Tony. Later, the body of the dead dog Tony was donated to the Veterinary College Hospital in Vepery for the training of students.