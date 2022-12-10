Videos

Cyclone Mandous effect: No damages

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who visited cyclone-affected areas in Chennai on Dec. 10, said the State had recovered quickly from the effects of Cyclone Mandous, thanks to the precautionary measures taken by the State and the dedicated work of government employees. “The government has proved that proper planning and precautionary measures can help overcome any disaster,” he said. “People’s lives have been saved and major damages has been averted. Even trees felled by the gusting winds were removed immediately to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation, sanitary workers and employees of TANGEDCO (TN Generation and Distribution Corporation) worked day and night in relief work. I thank them,” he said, while talking to reporters in Kasimedu. Estimation of the loss was being done and if required Central assistance will be sought, he added.