OPS to join BJP?

The former chief minister and AIADMK Co-Ordinator O.Panneerselvam congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 09 for BJP’s seventh consecutive win in the Assembly polls in his native State. "Please accept my warm congratulations on the glorious victory in the Gujarat legislative assembly general elections for the seventh consecutive term and set a new record of winning more than 150 seats and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges ahead of time", Said OPS in a letter to PM Modi. "As you embark upon your responsibilities, I wish to assure you of my continued relationship, sympathetic interest and utmost support from my party. I look forward to working with you not only to develop closed relations between our parties but to concert our efforts for the welfare of the people" he quoted in his letter. OPS also writes a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda on the same.