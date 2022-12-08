Videos

No ban on jallikattu

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a challenge to a Tamil Nadu law allowing jallikattu, on Dec. 07, said it will be a “very dangerous situation” if the court made an impression based on photographs placed before it by some petitioners to depict alleged cruelty to bulls during the bull-taming sport. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph said it can’t hold that the provision enacted in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960 by a state amendment with the assent of the President is “bad in law” because the photographs say so. The apex court’s observation came after senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for some of the petitioners, referred to news reports and photographs to argue about cruelty to the bulls in the game. Divan also referred to media reports about deaths and injuries caused to humans as well as bulls which have taken place in several districts during jallikattu. The bench asked Rohatgi about the argument advanced by the counsel for one of the petitioners about human lives being lost and injuries being caused. The bench said, in the context of jallikattu, the government was enabling such a thing to happen. “The state is permitting it to happen. What is more, the state is actively promoting it,” the court said.