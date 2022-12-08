Videos

Delhi HC puts tamil film Ajinomoto on hold

The Delhi High Court has put on hold the release of a Tamil film titled “Ajinomoto” following a lawsuit for trademark infringement by a manufacturer of monosodium glutamate seasoning in Japan. Justice Sanjeev Narula, in a recent interim order, said “Ajinomoto” or any film bearing an identical or deceptively similar name shall not be released in any format, including cinema hall or OTT platforms. The court said if an ex-parte injunction is not granted to Ajinomoto Co Inc, it shall suffer irreparable loss.