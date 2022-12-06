Videos

Udhayanidhi to be minister in a few days?

The buzz is very strong in DMK circles that the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin will be made a Cabinet member in a few weeks. A source close to the young leader acknowledged the development. He reasoned that Udhayanidhi is already popular and many ministers want him to share dais in their department events. But questions are raised over the protocol of an MLA sharing dais with ministers. If he becomes a minister, this can be avoided and he can also prove his mettle as an administrator, the source told. Udhayanidhi is likely to be appointed as a Minister for Special Programme Implementation, Source added.