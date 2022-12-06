Videos

Orange alert for Tamil Nadu

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are predicted to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 7-9 due to low pressure over the southern part of the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean-Strait of Malacca. As per IMD, a trough is present from the Comorin area to the north Kerala coast at 0.9 km above the mean sea level. Thereafter, the 'low-pressure area' is likely to continue to move west north-westwards, and reach the Southeast Bay of Bengal, near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning, the release further stated. IMD also informed about the rainfall situation for the next three days. On December 6, light to moderate rain will likely occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. On December 7, light to moderate rain is expected in many places. Also, isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over the coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. While light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over interior Tamil Nadu, heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal. On December 8, light to moderate rain is expected in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Other than this, IMD has also issued orange alert for Dec. 08 as heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.