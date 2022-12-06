Videos

All -party meeting on India's G20 Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Dec. 05, during the all-party meeting termed India getting the G-20 presidency a "matter of pride" for India, and sought cooperation from all. "It's an honor that has come to India and not a party or person. It's every Indian's pride. The pride will be for India and therefore we must all work in cooperation," PM Modi said as per the sources.