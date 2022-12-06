Videos
60.94% voter turnout recorded in 2nd phase
A voter turnout of 60.94 per cent was recorded in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections covering 93 seats across 14 districts of north and central regions on Dec. 05, the Election Commission (EC) said, a sharp drop from 70 per cent polling registered in these constituencies in 2017.
