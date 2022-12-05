Videos
Suriya opts out of Vanangaan
National award-winning director Bala on Dec. 04 said in an official statement that Suriya has decided to opt out of Vanangaan after a discussion with him. However, the latter would continue to be part of the project by bankrolling the film under his 2D Entertainment banner and another actor would headline the movie.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android