10% Quota: DMK moves top court

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the ruling party of Tamil Nadu has approached SC seeking review of its verdict that upheld 10% quota granted to EWS in jobs and admissions. The quota was introduced by the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which had inserted Article 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution. On November 7, 2022, a five-judge bench of the SC had upheld the amendment by 3:2 majority. The decision to file a review plea before SC was taken pursuant to an all-party meeting convened by DMK President and Chief Minister of Tamilnadu Mr MK Stalin. The plea has been settled by Senior Advocate P Wilson. Contending that the verdict affects 133 crore population, the party has sought for open court hearing. Earlier, Congress leader Dr Jaya Thakur had also approached SC seeking a review of its verdict that upheld 10% quota granted to EWS in jobs and admissions.