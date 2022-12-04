Videos

Temples: Not an individuals' property

"Since there is nothing to do, some people do politics on the basis of religion," Chief Minister Stalin accused while attending an event in Chennai. He also said that they are complaining without proper evidence. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin attended an event held in Thiruvanmiyur, near Chennai where 31 couples got married. While speaking at the event, Stalin said that temples are for everyone and not an individuals' property.