Videos

Some do politics with religion: Stalin

Unable to tolerate the functions of the Tamil Nadu government, some people are doing politics on the basis of religion, Chief Minister Stalin accused while attending an event in Chennai. On behalf of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department, 216 couples in Tamil Nadu were married free of charge on Dec. 04. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin attended the event held in Thiruvanmiyur, near Chennai where 31 couples got married. Ministers Sekar Babu, Ma. Subramanian and others also participated in the event.