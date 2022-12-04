Videos

Rohit, Virat returns for Ind vs Ban ODI Series

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh is being played at Dhaka. Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI. Senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the team. Kuldeep Sen makes his debut today for India as he received his Team India cap from captain Rohit Sharma. After 24 overs, India stands at 100 and 6 wickets in their hands.