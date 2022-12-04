Videos

Chaos in DMK?

DMK organizing secretary RS Bharathi on Dec. 04 whipped up a political storm after he was reportedly quoted saying that he “did not get positions in the party because of being loyal to one flag and one party” and “being loyal to the party does not ensure easy rise in the party.” Bharathi was quoted as saying so at the unveiling of the portrait of former DMK MP A A Jinnah. Opposition AIADMK and BJP social media wings went gung ho over the reported statement and loaded Twitter with ‘cards’ of what appeared to be a bear-all statement of the DMK organizing secretary.