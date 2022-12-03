Videos

Ricky Ponting is back

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting felt "all shiny and new" as he was back at the commentary box in the Australia and West Indies opening Test here on Dec. 03 after overcoming a heart-related scare. The two-time World Cup winning captain felt "unwell with sharp pains and dizziness" during the lunch break on Dec. 02 and had to be rushed to the hospital. "I probably scared a lot of people on Dec. 02 and had a scary moment for myself," Ponting admitted on the Channel 7 broadcast ahead of day four on Dec. 03. "I was sitting in the commentary box halfway through the stint (on day three) and got a couple of really short and sharp pains to my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it, and probably didn't want to give too much away when I was on air." Ponting said. Ponting said he had a "relaxing" afternoon in hospital and a good sleep to recover, though the 47-year-old great said he was on high alert given the year in Australian cricket, with Shane Warne and Rod Marsh dying from shock heart attacks and Ryan Campbell also at one stage placed into an induced coma. "I think that is a good learning curve for me on Dec.02, especially with what has happened in the last 12-18 months to really close people around us" Ponting added.