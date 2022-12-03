Videos

Rajamouli wins Best Director award

SS Rajamouli's RRR has emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in India and received rave reviews from Indian film critics. On Dec. 02, director SS Rajamouli won the Best Director Award for RRR at the New York Film Critics Circle. Rajamouli’s win surprised his competitors that included Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood. The film has earned more than Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office. With the film not making its official entry to the Oscars 2023, makers applied RRR in 14 categories under 'For your consideration' campaign. RRR team had asked for consideration in categories including-- Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Best Supporting Actor (Ajay Devgn), Best Supporting Actress (Alia Bhatt) and more.