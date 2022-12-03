Videos

Racism must be confronted: Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Dec. 01 that racism must be confronted "whenever we see it", as he touched on his own experiences dealing with racial discrimination and bigotry. His comments come the day after a fresh racism row hit the royal household, with a senior staff member resigning for repeatedly asking a black British charity campaigner where she was "really" from. Sunak, the UK's first prime minister of colour, said "it wouldn't be right for me to comment" on the specifics of the scandal, but noted that he had "experienced racism in my life". "But what I'm pleased to say is that some of the things that I experienced when I was a kid and a young person, I don't think would happen today," he told. The 42-year-old Conservative leader hailed the country's "incredible progress in tackling racism", while adding "the job is never done". "And that's why whenever we see it, we must confront it. And it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future," Sunak said.