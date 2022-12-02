Videos

Prez. Biden lights national Christmas tree

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden kicked off the holiday season on Wednesday (November 30) by hosting the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the White House. Footage showed the Biden and the host of the event, rapper LL Cool J, during a countdown along with the attendees to light up the massive tree. During his remarks, President Biden looked back on those who are missing a loved one during the Christmas season and said America is a nation that “hurts and heals but never gives up.” The iconic tree measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) tall and uses over 13,000 ft of lights strung end-to-end.