Chances of heavy rain in TN tomorrow
The India Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Dec. 03. The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of an atmospheric circulation in the Southeast Bengal Sea and the adjoining South Andaman Sea on Dec. 04, and due to this, there is a favourable environment for the formation of a low air depression on Dec. 05. It is also reported that it will strengthen as a low pressure zone and move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. IMD has said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Tamil Nadu for the next five days due to the variation in the speed of the easterly winds.
