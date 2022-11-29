Videos

TN govt should stop blaming everything on the Governor: Annamalai

State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday charged the Tamil Nadu government failing in providing foolproof security cover for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has “the highest threat” in the world, during his visit to Chennai to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad. Annamalai continued that the party has submitted a memorandum to Governor RN Ravi regarding the issue and to take appropriate measures. He justified the act of the Governor for not giving assent to the Ordinance for ban on online gambling, which lapsed on Sunday, and said the State government should stop “blaming” everything on the Governor.