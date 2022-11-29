Videos

95% of the people are in favour of the ban: Min. Regupathy

State Law Minister S Regupathy on Nov. 28 said that 95 per cent of the people in the State are in favour of the ban for online rummy. "The Governor gave approval for Ordinance to ban online rummy and the same provisions were incorporated in the Bill and was sent to the Governor for assent. Some doubts were asked by the Governor and we responded within 24 hours and we expected the Governor to give assent for the Bill by yesterday (Sunday) evening, but he did not provide the assent," said the Minister, while addressing the media, in Chennai. Meanwhile, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss and Congress Legislative party leader K Selvaperunthagai criticized Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for not providing assent to the Bill passed by the State government to ban online rummy even after 40 days. Anbumani said that the Governor should understand the outrage of the people of the State and should provide assent to the Bill at the earliest.