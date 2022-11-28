Videos

Online rummy legal in TN?

An ordinance banning online rummy in Tamil Nadu expires as Governor failed to give his approval. In order to prevent many people from losing money in online gambling and committing suicide, the Tamil Nadu govt. passed an ordinance to ban online rummy in the state which was approved by the Governor as well. However, the bill was passed in the assembly on October 19 and sent to governor for his approval. The governor was prone to give his approval within six weeks of the meeting of the legislature but even after seeking an explanation from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the law, the governor did not approve it. Thus the ordinance banning online rummy in Tamil Nadu expires.