Videos

Elon Musk might make an alternative phone

Elon Musk, the man who just bought Twitter Inc for $44 billion, is now ready to compete against tech giants Google and Apple Inc but there's a catch. On Nov. 26 a Twitter user asked, "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?" Musk replied: "I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone". Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. While one commented, “I bet he will revolutionize the smartphones," another said, “I feel somehow like this plan is already in the works.".