Car runs over people in Bihar

In a tragic accident, 18 people were severely injured when a speeding car ran over them in Bihar's Saran district on Nov 27. The high-speeding car rammed into the people while they were having food at a funeral feast on the roadside. According to ANI, the car entered the settlement while breaking into a roadside shop. The injured were sent to a hospital. As per the locals, the car driver was inebriated at the time of the accident. This is the second car accident reportedly caused by drunk driving in the state where liquor is banned. In Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday (November 20), a speeding truck rammed into a crowd of devotees at a roadside temple killing eight people and injuring several others. As per ANI, at least seven children died. The accident took place in the Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 km from the state capital, around 9 PM when the procession had gathered in front of a peepal tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity 'Bhumiya baba', news agency PTI reported. The driver of the truck responsible for the accident in the Vaishali district in Bihar which killed 7 children and left several others injured admitted that he had consumed country-made liquor before driving.