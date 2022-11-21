Videos

No one is afraid of BJP in Tamil Nadu: Thiruma

VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan stated that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is bound by the State government's decisions. "The Governor is appointed according to the Constitution. Governors are appointed to help the State government. He is supposed to be the bridge between the Centre and the States, so that there is no gap between them and is bound by the decisions taken by the State government. It is not just the Governor of Tamil Nadu who does not realize this. All the governors appointed in States where the BJP is not in power are putting pressure on the State governments," he told reporters in Vellore. "If Edappadi K Palaniswami said that looking at AIADMK, the DMK is scared, it means he is doing politics properly. But, if he said that looking at the BJP, the DMK is scared, it has to be assumed that EPS is speaking as the voice of the BJP. EPS has left the AIADMK to melt away. It seems to me that he has given up. No one in Tamil Nadu is afraid of the BJP." he added.