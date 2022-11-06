Videos

Drought in Kenya: 205 Elephants dead

The Kenya Wildlife Service Rangers, Community Scouts, and Research Teams counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy's zebras, and 12 giraffes in the past nine months,” a report released Friday by the country's Ministry of Tourism said. The drought has negatively impacted on the herbivore populations and particularly wildebeest and zebra.” In Kenya, back-to-back seasons of below average rainfall have caused riverbeds to dry up and destroyed grasslands in game reserves, according to the tourism ministry. The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya’s most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas,” its report said.