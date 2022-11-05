Videos

Recall of Governor Ravi not possible | BJP slams DMK

Tamilnadu BJP Vice President Narayanan tells that removal of Governor RN Ravi is not a possible one. Also BJP Slams DMK & it's allies for it's letter seeking withdrawn of Governor. BJP VP tells DMK Govt., is a failed Govt., because the state government failed in administration in last one and half years.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in