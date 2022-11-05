Videos
Recall of Governor Ravi not possible | BJP slams DMK
Tamilnadu BJP Vice President Narayanan tells that removal of Governor RN Ravi is not a possible one. Also BJP Slams DMK & it's allies for it's letter seeking withdrawn of Governor. BJP VP tells DMK Govt., is a failed Govt., because the state government failed in administration in last one and half years.
