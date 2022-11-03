Videos

RSS Rally: Permission at 3 places in TN

The Tamil Nadu Police informed the Madras High Court that theyll give permission to hold RSS rally at 3 places in the state. A case filed by RSS came up for hearing again before High Court judge Ilanthirayan. It was informed by the police that permission will be given for the RSS rally in 3 places such as Cuddalore, Perambalur and Kallakurichi. Of the remaining 47 places, it was said that permission could not be given to 24 places and permission to hold indoor meetings was said to be available in 23 places. When the judge questioned to consider giving permission in places other than Coimbatore, the police department explained that the safety of people is important and security has been provided to the administrators' houses. Therefore, after examining the report of the intelligence department, The judge adjourned the hearing to the 4th of Nov.