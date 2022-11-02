Videos

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday

Bollywood superstar and everyone’s favorite Shah Rukh Khan celebrating his 57th birthday today . The super excited fans gathered outside the superstar’s residence 'Mannat' to wish the actor in Mumbai. SRK made an appearance on his balcony to wave and greet the fans. SRK’s little one, AbRam, was also spotted with his father as the actor addressed the fans. The duo looked adorable as they waved at the people gathered outside 'Mannat'.