Videos
Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 57th birthday
Bollywood superstar and everyone’s favorite Shah Rukh Khan celebrating his 57th birthday today . The super excited fans gathered outside the superstar’s residence 'Mannat' to wish the actor in Mumbai. SRK made an appearance on his balcony to wave and greet the fans. SRK’s little one, AbRam, was also spotted with his father as the actor addressed the fans. The duo looked adorable as they waved at the people gathered outside 'Mannat'.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android