Rain to continue in Tamil Nadu
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to continue across Tamil Nadu this week, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s latest weather update. After the northeast monsoon hit the state on October 29, Chennai and its adjoining districts have witnessed widespread, heavy showers. Schools and colleges shall remain closed in 9 districts of Tamil Nadu today.
