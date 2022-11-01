Videos
K'taka BJP offers gold to journalists
Offering chains, gold, money (to journalists) amounts to corruption, it is not with love & affection. The money is also unaccounted for. On allegations of gifts being offered to journalists during his regime, former CM & LoP Siddaramaiah says, why were they quiet till now? Why didn't they raise these questions when we were in power? Such statements are to divert attention. These statements are baseless.
