Udhayanidhi puts Coimbatore international cricket stadium project on fast-track mode

CHENNAI: Attempting to fast track the proposed development of a cricket stadium in Coimbatore, state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held a detailed review of the proposal with various stakeholder departments.



Udhayanidhi was understood to have discussed the land acquisition process for developing the proposed cricket stadium in Coimbatore, a promise made by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the campaign of the recently concluded Parliamentary polls.

According to government sources privy to Wednesday’s discussion at the Secretariat, the Sports Minister was understood to have instructed the officials to speed up land acquisition process for the cricket stadium. Informed sources in the Land Administration Department revealed that there were two land parcels totaling around 36 acres in the land earmarked for the construction of the stadium on the periphery of Coimbatore Corporation. The land belonging to the state Prison Department already houses an open prison.

In the preliminary meeting chaired by Udhayanidhi and attended by Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, the government officials were said to have contemplated on acquiring land for the stadium in addition to allotting a small portion of the available land there for the open prison’s facilities, which would undergo relocation following the construction of the stadium.