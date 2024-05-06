Two tourists from Chennai drown in Kanyakumari's Kodimunai sea

CHENNAI: Two tourists from Chennai who were on a spiritual trip to Kanyakumari drowned in the Kodimunai sea on Sunday.

The deceased were among a group of 20 individuals hailing from Choolaimedu and Villivakkam areas in Chennai. They travelled through Trichy, Madurai, and Vadipatti to reach Kanyakumari, late last night. After spending the night in Kanyakumari, they proceeded to Kodimunai near Kulachal on Sunday morning.

Six individuals, including Vecis (54), the spouse of Tamil Sonia, the Headmistress of Choolaimedu Government Higher Secondary School, and Manoj Kumar (25), a youth employed in the School Examination Publication Division (TPI), ventured onto the rocky archway and into the sea for a closer view. While on the rocks, an unexpected wave swept them into the sea.

Local fishermen from Kodimunai acted swiftly, deploying three piper boats for rescue. Despite their efforts, Vecis and Manoj Kumar lost their lives. The others were saved.

The Colachel Marine Police promptly stepped in, recovering the bodies and transferring them to Asarippallam Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

The Marine Police are actively investigating the incident.

The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services had issued a cautionary alert regarding an imminent severe storm and turbulent seas in the South Indian Ocean on May 4 and May 5. Coastal regions of Kumari district, especially those within a range of 45 to 65 kilometers, were predicted to face strong winds.

As a precautionary measure, fishermen and the public were advised to avoid beach activities during this period.