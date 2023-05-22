Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.
TruthExposed

DeTect: Video of Kolhapur madrasa share with false angle

Some claimed they illegally entered India from Bangladesh while others said they are Rohingyas migrating from Bangladesh to India.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A truck in which several young boys were travelling was intercepted by police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur recently.

A video of the boys wearing skullcaps and disembarking was shared online.

A CWC Kolhapur member said, “The children are in our custody and they will be sent back to their homes in Bihar. They travelled to receive education at a madrasa here.”

