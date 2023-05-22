TruthExposed
DeTect: Video of Kolhapur madrasa share with false angle
Some claimed they illegally entered India from Bangladesh while others said they are Rohingyas migrating from Bangladesh to India.
NEW DELHI: A truck in which several young boys were travelling was intercepted by police in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur recently.
A video of the boys wearing skullcaps and disembarking was shared online.
A CWC Kolhapur member said, “The children are in our custody and they will be sent back to their homes in Bihar. They travelled to receive education at a madrasa here.”
