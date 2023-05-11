DeTect: Gaming video goes viral as Manipur stir scene

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the violence in Manipur that has been reported since May 3, a viral video depicts a machine gun being fired relentlessly. It was shared on Twitter with the claim that the visuals are related to the current clashes in Manipur.

Some users claimed it was people from the Kuki community firing at the Meiteis. Alt News ran a reverse search and found that the video in question pertains to a recording of a video game of the shooter genre from 2020 created by Instagram user.