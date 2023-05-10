DeTect: Clip of Odisha man portrayed as that of gangster

CHENNAI: Several media outlets telecast CCTV footage of a man, claiming that he is Guddu Muslim, an accused in the high-profile Umesh Pal murder case. Muslim is an aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed who allegedly hatched the murder plot, and is one of the 10 accused in the case. Anchors said the video was shot in Odisha, which was Muslim’s last known location. Alt News found the man in the clip is actually Sheikh Hamid Mohd from Sohela in Odhisa’s Bargarh district. His image was captured on CCTV when he had gone to a mosque.